'Ye Ishq Haye!': PM Modi & Giorgia Meloni's Pictures From Rome Break The Internet; Spark Hilarious Memefest - Check It Out

The internet has once again found its favourite diplomatic duo after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, and social media cannot keep calm.

What began as an official visit quickly turned into a full-blown meme festival, thanks to their cheerful public interactions, playful videos and a nostalgic reference to the viral “Melodi” trend.

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A diplomatic visit turns into viral content

During Modi’s Rome stop, the final leg of his multi-nation tour, Meloni welcomed him warmly, sharing photos online and calling him her “friend.” The leaders were seen enjoying dinner together and visiting the historic Colosseum, but it wasn’t just diplomacy that grabbed attention.

Their relaxed body language, smiles and candid moments instantly went viral, with users flooding platforms with edits, jokes and fan-style posts celebrating their camaraderie.may we all find this kind of love

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The ‘Melody’ toffee moment that broke the internet

The meme frenzy reached peak levels when Meloni posted a light-hearted video captioned “Thank you for the gift.” In the clip, she revealed that Modi had brought her India’s popular Melody toffee.

Laughing together, Meloni praised the sweet while Modi joined in the fun, a moment that reignited the already famous “Melodi” nickname combining their names.

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Within minutes, hashtags related to the duo began trending as netizens turned the chocolate exchange into endless memes, reels and witty captions.

The “Melodi” phenomenon first exploded online during the G7 Summit 2024, when Meloni shared a selfie and video greeting viewers from the “Melodi team.” Since then, every interaction between the two leaders has sparked waves of humour online.

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One user commented on the viral pictures saying, "Ye Ishq Ishq Sonu Nigam wala song lagao."

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Another said, "may we all find this kind of love."

Another said, "Pure pre wedding shoot vibes."

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Another said, "Modi ji knows his game very well. Now Meloni ma'am too."

Another said, " Pookies OMG."

While the memes dominate timelines, the meeting also reflects strengthening India-Italy relations through high-level political engagement and cooperation across trade, technology and global strategy.

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Yet, this time, it’s clear that the internet stole the spotlight. The Rome visit shows how modern diplomacy now unfolds not only through official talks but also through relatable moments that resonate with millions online.