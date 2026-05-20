‘Melodi’ Effect: Parle Melody Toffees Go Out Of Stock On Blinkit, Zepto After Modi-Meloni Moment

Just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni a packet of Parle Melody during his visit to Rome, the toffee reportedly witnessed a sudden surge in sales and soon went out of stock on quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, among others.

The development comes after a video featuring PM Modi and Meloni triggered a storm on social media, with netizens sharing “MELODI” memes online.

Zepto secreengrab |

Blinkit screengrab |

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For the unversed, Meloni posted a clip on Wednesday on social media, showing PM Modi presenting her with a packet of Melody during his Rome visit. The warmth between the two leaders was evident. "Thank you for the gift," Meloni's caption read.

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About Melody toffees

Melody Toffee is an iconic caramel candy which is produced by Parle Products. Parle, known for its iconic sweet biscuit of the same name, is the second oldest biscuits brand in India. The iconic company, which was established in Mumbai, Maharashtra, not only produces biscuits, but also wafers, snacks, chocolates, toffees and much more. One of which is Melody toffees which was first launched in 1983.

The chocolate is widely known for its unique dual texture: a smooth and hard caramel exterior, wrapping a rich, gooey chocolate filling. The primary ingredients of the toffee include sugar, liquid glucose, refined palm oil, cocoa solids, Soy Lecithin, and artificial vanilla flavoring.

Melodi is a portmanteau of Modi and Meloni’s names. Melodi memes go viral on social media whenever the two leaders meet.