Melody To Meloni: PM Modi's Humble Chocolates Gift To Italian Counterpart Sparks A 'Melodi' Storm

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday shared a video with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his trip to Rome. The post, captioned “Thank you for the gift,” shows Modi with Meloni. “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee, Melody,” Meloni can be heard saying, as PM Modi is seen holding a packet of Melody toffee.

The two leaders laugh before the video ends. They have acknowledged “Melodi” memes in the past as well. Melodi memes go viral on social media whenever the two leaders meet. Melodi is a portmanteau of Modi and Meloni’s names. The video of thelight-hearted moment has gone viral on social media.

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Netizens React

As soon as the post was published, it was flooded with reactions from netizens. “Free endorsement of Parle worldwide,” one user said.

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"How do I convince myself this is not AI," another user said.

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A third user said,"Best influencer duo"

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PM Modi met PM Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday. The two leaders then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep talks over a wide range of subjects.

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"Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier during the G7 Summit, Meloni posted a selfie and a short video with PM Modi on social media, showing the two leaders smiling and waving at the camera. In the clip, Meloni could be heard saying, “Hello from the Melodi team."

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In 2023, PM Meloni shared a selfie featuring PM Modi and her on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

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Sharing the image at the time, Meloni wrote, “Good friends at COP28. #Melodi."