'Proud Moment For All Of Us’: Parle Thanks PM Modi for Sharing Melody With Italy’s Giorgia Meloni

Indian confectionery giant Parle Products has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he gifted a packet of its iconic Melody Chocolaty to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Rome, turning a simple diplomatic exchange into a moment of national pride and viral celebration online.

The company described the gesture as a landmark moment for one of India’s most beloved sweets, saying it was proud to see an Indian favourite being shared on the global stage.

Parle’s Thank-You Message Goes Viral

Responding to the now-viral interaction, Parle Products issued a public statement celebrating the unexpected international spotlight on its popular toffee.

“Honourable PM Modi, thank you for taking Parle Melody to the global stage. A proud moment for all of us at Parle Products to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders.”

The company also shared a special graphic online, thanking the Prime Minister and highlighting the product’s symbolic journey from Indian store shelves to an international diplomatic meeting.

Meloni Shares Video: ‘Thank You for the Gift’

The sweet moment gained further attention after Giorgia Meloni posted a video of the exchange on social media, captioned simply: “Thank you for the gift.”

In the clip, PM Modi is seen smiling and holding up a packet of Melody toffee, while Meloni says “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee Melody.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The two leaders laugh together before the video ends, adding a lighthearted touch to an otherwise formal diplomatic visit.

‘Melodi’ Trend Returns Online

The interaction quickly reignited the popular “Melodi” meme trend a social media nickname created by blending Modi and Meloni.

The term has frequently gone viral whenever the two leaders meet, reflecting public fascination with their warm diplomatic rapport.

Following the latest video, social media was flooded with jokes, memes, and proud reactions, with many users humorously calling for Melody toffee to officially “expand to Italy.”