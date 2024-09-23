 PM Modi Meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas In New York, Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Gaza
PM Modi is currently on a three-day visit in the USA. So far, he has attended Quad Summit, met Indian diaspora and has held several bilateral talks with world leaders. PM Modi met Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Both leaders held discussions on many topics including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Updated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi (right) with Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas in New York on September 22, 2024. | X (@MEAIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday (September 22) in New York (local time). The meeting between the two leaders took place at Lotte New York Palace Hotel. During his meet with president Abbas, PM Modi expressed his 'deep concern' at the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He reaffirmed Indian support to people of Gaza.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal gave information about the meet on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Indian stand has for long been for a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The war

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas are locked in a bloody war in Gaza which has caused tens of thousands civilian deaths till now. The war started after Hamas launched a major attack in southern Israel on October 7 last year. More than a thousand people were killed and Hamas took more than 200 people hostage.

Israel responded with overwhelming military action but has not been able to gain full control over Gaza as Hamas militant continue to defend.

India was among the first countries to condemn the Hamas attack. India also sent humanitarian aid for civillians in Gaza. In July this year India released first instalment of 2.5 million dollars for Palestine refugees through United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi met CEOs of some of the top tech companies in the US. It was a Roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering in New York.

MEA spokesperson said that PM Modi put emphasis on India's growth prospects during the Roundtable and spoke of collaboration and innovation across sectors.

Monday (September 23) is third and final day of PM Modi's US visit. On Monday, he is due to attend United Nations' 'Summit of The Future'. PM Modi will not be attending United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will represent India at UNGA.

