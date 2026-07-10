PM Modi Becomes First Indian Prime Minister To Visit New Zealand In 40 Years, Receives Warm Welcome From PM Luxon | Video | X @narendramodi

Auckland: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Auckland for a two-day visit to New Zealand for the final leg of his three-nation visit, with his counterpart, Christopher Luxon, in a special gesture, receiving him at the airport.

PMs Modi and Luxon shared a warm hug as they greeted each other. India's High Commissioner to New Zealand, Muanpuii Saiawi, and other officials were present at the airport to welcome PM Modi.

PM Luxon also shared a video of PM Modi's arrival in Auckland on X. Posting the video on X, Luxon wrote, "Welcome to New Zealand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

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PM Modi arrived in New Zealand after concluding his three-day visit to Australia. This is the first official visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with PM Luxon and review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, which has seen significant progress in the last two years, especially in areas of trade and commerce and defence, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi will interact with prominent business and sports personalities. He will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, described PM Modi's visit to New Zealand as a very significant milestone, saying it comes at a transformative moment in bilateral ties following the signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA). In an exclusive interview with IANS, McClay expressed the eagerness of the people of New Zealand to welcome PM Modi.

"It is very significant. It is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years, and it comes just a few months after we signed our Free Trade Agreement. There will be a major celebration in our largest city, and New Zealanders are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi, especially the Indian-New Zealand community. The Indian diaspora is now our third-largest ethnic community, and many people will turn out to welcome him and make him feel at home."

PM Modi's visit to New Zealand comes after PM Luxon's visit to India in March 2025. During the visit, PM Luxon held talks with PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

India and New Zealand share warm and friendly ties. Diplomatic relations between the two nations were established in 1952. India and New Zealand share similarities such as membership of the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems for diverse communities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)