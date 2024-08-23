PM Modi Arrives In Ukraine's Kyiv; First-Ever Visit By Indian Prime Minister To War-Hit Nation; Visuals Surface |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, arrived in war-hit Ukraine after a 10-hour journey from Poland aborad the trail Rail Force One.

This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. The visit came at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Upon arrival, PM Modi he was received at the station and subsequently headed to the Hyatt Hotel for initial engagements.

Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi at the hotel.

Details On PM Modi's Visit

PM Modi's visit will include a notable stop at the multimedia Martyrologist at the Ukraine National Museum. Here, the Prime Minister will honour the memory of the children of Ukraine, whose lives were taken by the full-scale Russian invasion.

The Ukraine Museum exhibition presents documents and artefacts of the biggest military conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries and reveals the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their freedom, independence and cultural identity.

Later in the day, PM Modi will pay homage to the Gandhi statue, symbolising the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of peace and non-violence. The bronze statue of the Mahatma at AV Fomin Botanical Garden was unveiled in 2020 on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi will then head to the Mariinskyi palace, where he will be welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will be followed by a restricted meeting between the two leaders to discuss key issues. High-level delegation meetings will follow, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation are expected. Document exchanges will take place to formalise agreements and collaborations between the two nations.

One of the highlights of the visit will be the presentation of the BHISHM Cube, a revolutionary mobile hospital designed for disaster management. This will be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Ukrainian students who are learning Hindi, emphasising the cultural and educational ties between India and Ukraine.