PM Modi Arrives In Manila For ASEAN-India And East Asia Summits As Quad Meeting With Trump Expected On Sidelines | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome by members of the Indian diaspora as his aircraft touched down in Manila at 4.50 pm local time (2.20 pm IST).

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The prime minister’s visit comes ahead of the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, both scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The Quad summit is also expected to be held on the sidelines of these meetings, with US President Donald Trump scheduled to arrive in Manila on Tuesday evening. The meeting would be the first Quad summit under Trump’s second term.

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In a statement issued before his arrival in Manila, Modi said India’s relationship with ASEAN countries was at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupied a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision.

“Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-topeople relations,” he said.

India is looking to build a mutually beneficial trade partnership with the 11-member ASEAN grouping while expanding cooperation with East Asian countries in areas such as digital connectivity, submarine cable networks and defence.

India and ASEAN have designated 2026 as the Year of Maritime Cooperation. Officials in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the summit would provide an opportunity to strengthen collaboration in maritime security, maritime safety, connectivity and the blue economy.

Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said India firmly believed that a strong strategic relationship with ASEAN member states, both collectively and individually, was in the interests of both sides.

“We in India strongly believe that as an Indian Ocean country that abuts this very important Southeast Asian maritime zone, a strong strategic relationship with the ASEAN member states, as a collective as well as individually, is good for both of us. It will make us more resilient to handle the very rapid geopolitical changes that are taking place around us and will also, I think, contribute to peace and stability in Asia as a whole,” he said.

Maritime cooperation has also been a key priority for the Philippines. Addressing the opening plenary of the ASEAN Summit, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for an “effective and substantive Code of Conduct” in the South China Sea in accordance with international law.

Modi will also attend the East Asia Summit following the ASEAN-India Summit on Tuesday. The East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in shaping the strategic and geopolitical landscape of East Asia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have not confirmed their attendance at the East Asia Summit. They are scheduled to meet Trump on Thursday in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit.