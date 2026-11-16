PM Narendra Modi To Visit Brussels In Mid-December To Sign India-EU Free Trade Agreement, Says EU Ambassador Jean-Eric Paquet | File Pic

Guwahati, November 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Brussels in mid-December to formally sign the long-awaited India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to the newly appointed Ambassador of the European Union to India, Jean-Eric Paquet.

Speaking exclusively to this correspondent during his ongoing visit to the Northeast, Paquet confirmed the high-level diplomatic engagement, signalling a major milestone in bilateral trade relations between India and the European bloc.

EU Ambassador Meets Assam Chief Minister

Paquet, who is currently on a two-day visit to Assam and the Northeast region, met with Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur to discuss avenues for deeper economic and developmental cooperation. The discussions focused on aligning European partnerships with Assam's growth priorities and exploring how the upcoming India-EU trade pact can unlock new opportunities for the state in areas such as investment, innovation, skills development, and people-to-people exchanges.

EU-Assam Cooperation Through Blue Valley Initiative

Highlighting ongoing joint initiatives, Paquet pointed out that the European Union is already actively working in Assam to boost the Blue Valley chapter. Describing the Assam Blue Valley initiative as the first pilot project for EU-Assam cooperation, he noted that the collaboration aims to harness the region's natural potential in sectors including fragrance, essential oils, and aroma-based industries, paving the way for broader economic engagement in the future.

Horizon Europe Programme Offers Research Opportunities

As part of the high-level engagement, Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, who oversees and monitors ongoing projects with the European Union, welcomed Ambassador Paquet and the EU delegation to the EU-Assam Round Table Discussion on Partnership in Education, Science, Deeptech and Sustainability, Innovation and Industry. Addressing a gathering of stakeholder departments, industry representatives, and nearly 45 startups, Dr. Kota emphasised the vast opportunities emerging for Assam through deeper India-EU collaboration in research and institutional partnerships. He specifically highlighted the €100 billion Horizon Europe programme for 2021 to 2027, noting that with India's association expected from January 2027, local universities, research bodies, and startups will be able to collaborate with European counterparts and compete for funding on equal terms.

Dr. Kota underscored Assam's strong potential in biotechnology, nanotechnology, advanced materials, climate and water research, health, and clean energy, stressing the need to build stronger institutional linkages with European partners.

He noted that the roundtable also explored cooperation across industrial investment, industrial parks, trade under the upcoming FTA, higher education through Erasmus+, deeptech, green mobility, electric vehicles, inland water transport, logistics, and water governance.

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EU Partnerships To Support Assam Startups

During the interactive session with startup founders, Ambassador Paquet highlighted the role of the European Innovation Council in nurturing startups and scale-ups, commended Assam's growing focus on entrepreneurship, and stressed the importance of an enabling innovation ecosystem. Adding to this, Thomas Roger McClenaghan, Minister Counsellor at the Delegation of the European Union to India, outlined further avenues through EU-India startup partnerships, AI-focused Innovation Hubs, and the proposed €10 million Global Gateway support facility, which includes a dedicated window for Assam and the Northeast to assist in investment project preparation. Officials noted that strengthening these Assam-EU partnerships will connect the state's institutions, industries, and entrepreneurs with global technology, expertise, and capital to drive sustainable economic growth.