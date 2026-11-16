'We Are Very Proud' Indian Diaspora Celebrates PM Modi's Arrival In Philippines For ASEAN Summit | X - MEAIndia

Manila [Philippines], November 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Manila International Airport on Monday, where he received a warm welcome featuring a cultural performance, as he began his three-day visit to the Philippines to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in both regional summits on November 17 and hold bilateral engagements with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. He is also expected to interact with members of the Indian community in the country.

Ahead of his arrival, members of the Indian diaspora expressed excitement and pride over the visit, describing it as a special occasion for Indians living in the Southeast Asian nation.

#WATCH | Philippines: Prime Minister Narendera Modi greets the Indian diaspora's at Manila International Airport. He is on a three-day visit to the Philippines to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. (Source: DD News/ANI) https://t.co/K1dMnNtvci — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi's Visit

Dilip Tiwari, President of the India Business Forum, said the community was particularly enthusiastic about PM Modi's second visit to the Philippines since 2017.

"The entire diaspora here is very excited. After 2017, this is the second time the PM is visiting. The respect for Indians has drastically changed. We did not have the same respect 10 to 12 years ago. We are very proud," he told ANI.

Shona Roy, Founder and Chairman of Shanti Ayurveda Philippines, said the visit would bring joy to both Indian and Filipino communities.

"We are very excited. You know, PM Modi coming here, and it's a great joy for all of us, for the Indian community, as well as the Filipino community. He's a great world leader, so he's coming here; I think that the Philippines will benefit a lot out of that," she said.

Community Members Express Enthusiasm

Other community members, including Sindhu Krishnan, Poornima Ramakrishnan, Khyati and Prakash Sharma, also expressed their enthusiasm about welcoming the Prime Minister. Members of the Punjabi community said they would extend a warm welcome to him.

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ASEAN Central To India's Act East Policy

In his departure statement, PM Modi said ASEAN was central to India's Act East Policy and occupied an important place in its MAHASAGAR vision. He said the summits would provide opportunities to strengthen regional cooperation, connectivity, maritime security and shared prosperity.

The Philippines is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme 'Navigating the Future', with regional security, maritime cooperation and economic partnerships expected to feature prominently.

PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit would give fresh momentum to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce commitments to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)