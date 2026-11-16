PM Modi Heads To Manila For ASEAN, East Asia Summits; Says India Values Close Friendship With Bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manila, the Philippines, on November 16 and 17 to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS). Ahead of his departure, Modi reiterated India's commitment to strengthening its ties with ASEAN nations, describing the partnership as an important pillar of the country's regional engagement.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he would attend the two summits on November 17 and expressed his eagerness to interact with members of the Indian community living in the Philippines.

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"India attaches immense importance to close friendship with ASEAN nations," Modi said in his message, highlighting the importance New Delhi places on its relationship with the regional bloc.

PM Modi To Attend Two Major Regional Summits In Manila

During his two-day visit, Modi will participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The Philippines is chairing ASEAN in 2026. The meetings are expected to provide an opportunity for leaders to review ongoing cooperation and discuss regional and international developments.

The ASEAN-India Summit will focus on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with discussions expected to cover trade, investment, connectivity, maritime cooperation and technology.

The East Asia Summit, meanwhile, serves as a platform for leaders to deliberate on key regional and global challenges, including peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

2026 Marked As ASEAN-India Year Of Maritime Cooperation

The visit comes as 2026 is being observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, reflecting the growing importance of maritime engagement between India and Southeast Asian countries.

The two sides are expected to review progress under the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026–2030 and explore avenues to expand cooperation across sectors.

India and ASEAN share annual trade worth approximately USD 122 billion, making economic engagement an important component of their partnership.

PM Modi To Interact With Indian Community In Philippines

Apart from attending the summits, Modi is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community in the Philippines.

The visit comes ahead of the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations and the fifth anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027. It is expected to provide fresh momentum to India's engagement with ASEAN and its broader Indo-Pacific vision.