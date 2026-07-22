EAM S Jaishankar, Singapore FM Vivian Balakrishnan Discuss Regional And Global Developments At ASEAN Meeting In Manila

S. Jaishankar met Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Manila to discuss regional and global developments during the ASEAN ministerial meetings | X - @DrSJaishankar

Manila, July 22: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a lunch meeting with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Manila on Wednesday, where the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said he had a "good lunch conversation" with Balakrishnan and appreciated his "insights and assessments" on developments in the region as well as global issues. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related Foreign Ministers' meetings in the Philippine capital.

Had a good lunch conversation with FM @VivianBala of Singapore this afternoon in Manila.



Always appreciate his insights and assessments on the region, as also on global developments.



🇮🇳🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/Gw3QUFjhm5 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 22, 2026

Regional Issues Discussed

Jaishankar is in the Philippines to attend a series of Foreign Minister-level meetings, including the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings.

The Singapore meeting was one among several high-level bilateral engagements held by Jaishankar on the sidelines of the ASEAN gatherings, reflecting India's active diplomatic outreach in the Indo-Pacific at a time of evolving regional and global challenges.

An in-depth review of our bilateral relations with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia.



Reiterated our strong concern regarding the safety of Indian seafarers in the region. Discussed various aspects of our partnership, including trade & investment, energy & connectivity, science &… pic.twitter.com/hjswnKidfP — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 22, 2026

Security Issues Dominate Talks

Earlier, Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and raised India's "strong concern" over the safety of Indian seafarers following the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, which claimed the lives of four Indian nationals.

According to Jaishankar, the two ministers also reviewed bilateral ties and discussed trade and investment, energy, connectivity, science and technology, mobility, the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Gulf.

A wide ranging discussion with Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China in Manila #Philippines.



Text of my opening remarks as below:



Excellency, I am glad to meet you again. Our participation in the EAS and the ASEAN Regional Forum not only provides an occasion to… pic.twitter.com/cE5jymVou4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 22, 2026

India Stresses Stable Ties

Jaishankar also held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, stressing that a stable and cooperative India-China relationship based on "mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity" could make a valuable contribution to a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world.

He underlined that peace and tranquillity along the border remain essential for normal bilateral ties. While welcoming recent developments such as the resumption of direct flights, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and border trade, he said issues including fair market access, trade balance and supply chain predictability also needed attention.

Glad to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Manila.



Reviewed the Indo-Pacific landscape and discussed recent developments. Followed up on the outcomes of the recent New Delhi meeting.



Committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific with a recognition of ASEAN… pic.twitter.com/p7EqFHu4c6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 22, 2026

Quad Leaders Review Cooperation

Later, Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two leaders discussed priority areas under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade and tariffs, energy, defence and security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, as well as regional, global and multilateral issues.

The meeting coincided with the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where the four countries reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and reiterated support for ASEAN centrality.

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Regional Partnerships Expanded

Jaishankar also met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Philippines Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro earlier in the day.

He said he followed up with Wong on the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia and looked forward to the Quad meeting.

During his talks with Lazaro, the two sides discussed strengthening the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership, with a focus on trade and investment, education, defence and security, maritime cooperation, capacity building and recent developments in the Indo-Pacific.

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