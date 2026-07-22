EAM Jaishankar Meets Marco Rubio At Quad FMM, Reviews India-US Strategic Partnership On Defence, Energy & Critical Minerals | X / @DrSJaishankar

Manila: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila and discussed key areas of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership as the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) reconvened on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings.

Sharing details of the meeting, Jaishankar said in a post on X, "Pleased to meet Sec Rubio of the USA here in Manila. Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade & tariffs, energy, defence & security, critical minerals & artificial intelligence."

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The two leaders also exchanged views on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest, Jaishankar added.

"Also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the External Affairs Minister said.

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The meeting took place as the Quad grouping of India, the United States, Australia and Japan held discussions in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meetings.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Quad meeting reaffirmed the group's commitment to supporting ASEAN centrality and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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"Was pleased to reconvene the Quad at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting to emphasize our message: strong cooperation is vital to supporting ASEAN's own priority and centrality in the region," Rubio posted on X.

"The United States, India, Australia, and Japan share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is grounded in the rule of law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Quad remains a priority, and we will meet again later this year," he added.

Jaishankar is in Manila for a two-day visit to participate in several Foreign Minister-level meetings under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit reflects India's continued engagement with ASEAN under the Act East Policy and its commitment to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Quad FMM is held on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings, with discussions expected to focus on regional security, maritime cooperation, emerging technologies and developments in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Senator Penny Wong and Philippines Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro during his visit, holding discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the Quad FMM.

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Sharing details of his meeting with Wong, Jaishankar said in a post on X, "Great to catch up with FM Senator Penny Wong of Australia. Followed up on the outcomes of PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia. Look forward to interacting with her at the QUAD FMM later today."

The External Affairs Minister also held talks with Philippines Foreign Secretary Ma Theresa P Lazaro, focusing on further expanding the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership.

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"A pleasure to meet FM Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro of Philippines today in Manila. A good discussion on further strengthening our Strategic Partnership, focusing on trade & investment, education, defence & security, maritime cooperation, capacity building, and development cooperation. Also discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)