PIO waits for plasma from coronavirus survivor

Rohan Bavadekar, a 42-year-old from Houston, is fighting for his life on a ventilator in St. Luke's hospital in the state of Texas after being diagnosed with COVID 19. At home, his wife Manasi and three young children, who wait for Rohan's return have also contracted the virus.

Hoping for a miracle and supporting the Bavadekar family at these testing times is SEWA- an Indian American Hindu faith group based in Texas that is lending a helping hand.

"Sewa is providing non-medical service and support to Rohan's family by providing prepared food, groceries, medicines and emotional support," Gitesh Desai - President, Sewa Houston Chapter, told ANI.

The Herculean task for Manasi and everyone helping Rohan is trying to find someone who has recovered from COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration is allowing doctors in the United States to use plasma, the yellow fluid in which blood cells are suspended, to treat very ill COVID-19 patients. Rohan's doctors plan to use plasma from survivors, also known as convalescent-plasma therapy.

People who have recovered from the disease have antibodies that might help those still suffering from it. Dating back to the late 19th century, doctors have transfused the blood of recovered patients into those still sick with the 1918 flu, measles, polio, chickenpox, SARS, and Ebola--to varying degrees of success.