Peshawar Mosque Attack: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif says country sowed seeds of terrorism, calls for united stand against menace

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on January 31 said that his country sowed the seeds of terrorism. His statement came a day after massive explosion at Peshawar mosque which claimed lives of 100 people and injured many others.

On Monday, bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar's highly secured police compound where many had gathered to offer Zuhr prayers. Reportedly 300 to 400 policemen had gathered for afternoon prayers when an entire wall and most of the roof was blown out in the blast killing 100.

Khwaja Asif on Peshawar mosque blast

According to Pakistani publication Dawn, Asif while speaking on the floor of National Assembly said that the country sowed the seeds of terrorism while highlighting that the suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the mosque premises stood at the front during Zuhr prayers.

Asif added that worshippers were never martyred during prayers in India or Israel but it happened in Pakistan. The report quoted him saying that the country needs to unitedly take a stand against terrorism to fight it.

Khwaja Asif says Pakistan's involvement in two wars cost it a lot

The minister said that terrorism does not differentiate between religion or sect rather terrorism is used in the name of religion to kill innocent people.

As he called upon everyone to take a stand against terrorism, he said Pakistan needs to set its house "in order". He also spoke about the Russian invasion of Afghanistan and the ghastly 9/11 attacks.

Khwaja Asif highlighted that Pakistan gave services to the US for nearly a decade when Russia had invaded Afghanistan. Once US won, they returned but Pakistan had to deal with aftermath for a decade, Asif said adding that after that decade 9/11 happened and they subsequently got engaged in another war.

Asif held that Pakistan's involvement in the two wars spilled over in homes, bazaars [markets], schools and public places in the country.

Peshawar Mosque Blast

On Monday, a blast occurred in a crowded mosque inside secured police compound in Peshawar wherein many had assembled to offer prayers. In the bombing at least 225 were injured.

Reportedly, a suicide bomber set off his explosives' vest during the prayers. It is yet to be ascertained who carried out the blast since no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility.

The death toll from the blast climbed to 100.

