Palestinian Man Rams Car Into Pedestrians In Tel Aviv Leaving Several Injured, Civilian Kills Attacker As Visuals Surface

A horrific attack took place in Israel's Tel Aviv as a Palestinian man rammed his car into pedestrians on a sidewalk and then stabbed some of them which led to several casualties. The driver of the car, identified as Hasin Halila, was "neutralized" on the spot by a civilian, police said.

At least seven people have sustained moderate to serious injuries in the attack which drew praise from Islamist militant group Hamas which said that this happened in response to Israel’s ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.

The Hamas praised the attack as “heroic and revenge for the military operation in Jenin.”

The 23-year-old attacker hailed from a village near the West Bank city of Hebron. He rammed his pickup truck into the people on Pinchas Rosen Street before stepping out of the vehicle to stab more people.

Police spokesman Eli Levy said the incident was a terror attack.

Visuals from the scene of the crime shows several people lying injured on the sidewalk and road.

The Shin Bet security agency said the terrorist who carried out the attack did not have an entry permit to Israel.

Israel has been on alert for Palestinian attacks a day after launching a major military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

