Pakistan's Railway ministry finalizes strategy to resume train operations

Islamabad --- Pakistan's Ministry of Railways has finalised a strategy for partially resuming train operations across all four provinces upon the end of a lockdown or any relaxation amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

According to the strategy, "train operations will partially resume in all four provinces and 24 trains will start functioning for up and down operations after approval from the Prime Minister before (April) 25", The Express Tribune reported on Thursday citing the sources as saying.

Staff and passengers must adhere to safety guidelines during the special train operation while strict action would be taken as per railway rules in case of violations.

The sources added that reservation offices might remain closed even after the end of lockdown, hence the passengers would have to to buy tickets only through online booking.

The booking for a train would be stopped after the reservation of 60 per cent of seats, as part of the Ministry's measures to ensure social distancing.

Moreover, the booking for special trains would also be suspended within 24 hours of the train's departure.