Pakistan's Election Commission Rejects Former PM Imran Khan's Nomination For 2024 Elections

Imran Khan | AFP

The election commission of Pakistan has dismissed the nomination of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to participate in the 2024 national elections in two constituencies, as confirmed by officials and his party's media team on Saturday.

Khan is undergoing 3-year jail term

The 71-year-old former cricket star has faced a web of political and legal challenges since his removal as prime minister in April 2022. He has been absent from public view since being sentenced to three years in jail in August for the unauthorised sale of state gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022.

Despite being disqualified from participating in the national elections slated for February 8 due to his corruption conviction, Khan submitted his nomination papers for the elections on Friday, according to his media team.

Election body cites grounds to reject Khan's nomination

As per the list of rejected candidates from Lahore, the Election Commission of Pakistan stated that Khan's nomination was declined on the grounds that he is not a registered voter of the constituency and has been "convicted by the court of law and has been disqualified".

His media team reported that his nomination to participate in the elections from his hometown, Mianwali, was also rejected by the commission.

Khan is tussle with Pak millitary

Imran Khan, recognised as the country's most popular leader, alleges that he is being singled out by the influential military, which aims to prevent his participation in the polls. However, the military denies these allegations.

Last Friday, Pakistan's Supreme Court granted bail to Khan in a case linked to the disclosure of state secrets, a decision that came a day after a high court declined to suspend his disqualification from contesting the elections.