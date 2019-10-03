Pakistan’s apex court proposes bench formation for protection of minorities' rights

Islamabad: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday proposed to form a Bench to implement its 2014 judgement for protection of minorities' fundamental rights and referred it to Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa.

The apex court stressed the commission for minorities' rights should be given proper office space and required employees.

According to reports in Pakistani media, a three-member Bench of the apex court resumed hearing in the case and sought a report from the federal and provincial governments within a month.

In 2014, then Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani had suggested a framework for the protection of minorities. One of the recommendations was creation of a national council to oversee the issues of minorities.

During the hearing, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and Hindu Council Chairman Ramesh Kumar said, "The chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) should from the minority group." Some 15-23 members of the ETPB were Muslims, he added.

"Ramesh Kumar, you are the government and you are in the court" said Justice Faisal Arab, adding you must get your demands fulfilled by your own government.

In his reply, Kumar said the Minister for Minority Affairs was not doing anything for minorities. "We are here to implement our own judgement," the court replied.

Referring to the Kartarpur Corridor, Justice Hassan Bandial said, "It seems the government is taking steps to protect the rights of minorities". Every human has a right to worship as per his or her religion, the court said.