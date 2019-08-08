Pakistan's anti-graft body arrests Maryam Nawaz

Lahore: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was detained by Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog on Thursday. Maryam Nawaz was arrested while she was on her way back after visiting her father in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. Her cousin Yousaf Abbas was also arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Dawn newspaper reported.

In a press release, the NAB stated that Maryam Nawaz and Abbas were arrested in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar, on Wednesday said the Sharif family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

Akbar said that the mill's shares were transferred in 2008 to Maryam Nawaz, who later transferred some seven million of them to Abbas in 2010, according to reports. Maryam Nawaz was summoned by the NAB in the case on Thursday but she did not appear before the bureau and went to meet her father instead.