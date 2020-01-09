Pakistani woman back from the dead

Karachi: In a bizarre incident, a 50-year-old woman pronounced dead by a hospital in Pakistan "came back to life" at her funeral bath, according to a media report on Thursday.

Rasheeda Bibi was admitted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi where the doctors pronounced her dead and also issued a death certificate, the Express Tribune reported.

The woman "miraculously came back to life while being given her funeral bath on Wednesday", it said.

"Her body had been shifted to the morgue and we had started giving her a funeral bath when a woman present in the room noticed her limbs moving. We then hurriedly checked her pulse to find out that she was still breathing," Rasheeda's daughter-in-law Shabana was quoted as saying by the report.

The woman is now undergoing treatment at the same public hospital.