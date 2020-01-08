Pakistan asks citizens to exercise maximum caution while visiting Iraq

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to be cautious while visiting Iraq due to the prevailing security situation in the Gulf country.

In retaliation to the killing of top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani, Iran has launched missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday.

"In view of recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, Pakistani nationals are advised to exercise maximum caution while planning visit to Iraq at this point," Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.