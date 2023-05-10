Pakistani Twitter user blames PM Modi, RAW for unrest in her country, seeks Delhi Police's help; here's their epic response

A Pakistani social activist, Sehar Shinwari, took to Twitter to file a complaint against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), alleging that they are spreading chaos and terrorism in Pakistan.

The complaint was in response to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan outside the Islamabad High Court. However, Delhi Police, in a witty response, said they do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan and questioned how the activist was able to tweet when the internet has been shut down in Pakistan.

We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan.



But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country! https://t.co/lnUCf8tY59 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 9, 2023

"Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice," tweeted Sehar Shinwari.

Delhi Police in a boss reply to her said, "We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!"

Imran Khan's arrest

On Tuesday, Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister, was arrested by the Rangers paramilitary force outside the Islamabad High Court in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. This move has led to protests in multiple cities across Pakistan, as Imran Khan's supporters called for his release.

Military warns Imran Khan

The day before Imran Khan's arrest, the military warned him against making baseless allegations, after he accused a senior army officer of plotting to kill him. The military's warning came after Imran Khan's claims caused tension between the army and PTI, leading to fears of a clash between the two.

Section 144 imposed

Following Imran Khan's arrest, the Islamabad IG said that the situation was normal and that Section 144 was in place. Violations of the section would result in police action. The situation in Pakistan remains tense, with protests continuing and calls for Imran Khan's release.