Pakistani analyst falls off chair during live debate on Kashmir issue, leaves Twitter in splits

Islamabad: Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue, netizens got a little moment to laugh when an analyst on a Pakistani news channel fell off his chair while conducting a live discussion on the matter.

The video clip has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on September 16 on GTV during a debate on Kashmir issue. The video shows one of the analysts, Mazhar Barlas, who is a journalist, fall off his chair abruptly. This left all on the discussion panel shocked. The participants in the video could be seen trying to control their laughter.