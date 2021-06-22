Pakistan won’t host US bases as it may lead to revenge attacks: PM Imran Khan

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out hosting American bases in Pakistan for military action inside war-torn Afghanistan, fearing it might lead to his country being "targeted in revenge attacks" by terrorists.

In an opinion piece in ‘The Washington Post’ ahead of US President Joe Biden’s meeting with top Afghan leaders at the White House later this week, Khan questioned the efficacy of such US bases in Pakistan.

“We simply cannot afford this. We have already paid too heavy a price,” Khan said, amid reports the US continues to focus on Pakistan for a military base in the region.

Elaborating the reasons for not giving nod the US to have bases in Pakistan, which were earlier allowed after 9/11 to coordinate operations in Afghanistan, the prime minister said, “If Pakistan were to agree to host US bases, from which to bomb Afghanistan, and an Afghan civil war ensued, Pakistan would be targeted for revenge by terrorists again.”

As per reports, the US used the Shamsi airbase in Balochistan for hundreds of drone strikes since 2008. The strikes focused on suspected Qaeda operatives in mountainous tribal areas.