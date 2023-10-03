Pakistan: Viral Video Shows Father-In-Law Slappng & Kicking Woman In Sheikhupura For Serving Food Late; Kids Intervene To Save Her

Father-in-law beats up woman, kids intervene to save her |

Karachi: In a video doing rounds on social media which is said to be from Pakistan's Sheikhupura, a man is seen beating her daughter-in-law "for serving him food late." In the deplorable video, the father-in-law in Pakistan's Sheikhupura house can be seen thrashing the woman who is helplessly sitting on the ground. He uses a "belan", a wooden stick used to roll rotis or chapatis in South Asia, to beat the woman, shows the video.

The man slaps and kicks the woman even as the children around her try and stop the person from doing so. Shockingly, another woman who is standing and witnessing the scene unfolding does nothing to stop the violence and is a mute spectator to the violence unfolding.

However, the kids in the house do their best to stop the man from beating his daughter-in-law. In fact, it is at the intervention of one of the child in the house, who pushes the man back, that the father-in-law stops assaulting the woman, as can be seen in the video.

Police has filed a case against the accused man after the video went viral and assured that action will be taken in the matter.

