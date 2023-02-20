Pakistan university sacks professor who asks students to write essay on 'if it is ok for brother-sister to make love' |

Islamabad: A lecturer at Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) has been terminated after allegedly asking an "objectionable" question in a written test for the Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (BEE) program. The university administration wrote to the Ministry of Science and Technology on February 2, 2023, to inform them that an inquiry had been initiated into the written test content, and that the lecturer's services had been terminated on January 5, 2023. The lecturer, a visiting faculty member, had also been blacklisted.

The test asked students to write 300 words on an inappropriate topic, which shocked students when they saw it. The question paper asked students to write an essay about the incestuous relationship between a brother and a sister. The uproar arose after a picture of the university test paper went viral on social media.

Read the question here:

Lecturer admits to his mistake, says plagiarized question from Google

The Additional Registrar of CUI, Naveed Ahmed Khan, stated that the lecturer had admitted his mistake when the rector called him to explain the matter, and that he had plagiarized the question from Google. The quiz was retaken after the incident.

A faculty member expressed doubts about the examination system, questioning why the matter was only taken into consideration after the students raised the issue. They also suspected that the lecturer had been terminated only after the ministry took notice of the incident.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)