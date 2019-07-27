Pakistan says its USD 2.3 billion external public debt lowest in 3 years

Islamabad: The Pakistan government's Economic Affairs Division said that the net addition to the external public debt during FY 2018-19 was only $2.29 billion, which is the lowest in the last three years, reported Daily Times. "The total external inflows during FY 2018-19 were $10.186 billion, including grants of $330 million, while external loans obtained by the government during the year were $9.85 billion, with the government making payment of $8.94 billion on account of retirement of external debt and debt servicing," the Division said in a press release. So, the net addition to the external public debt clocked in at $2.29 billion, it added.

According to the report, showing the comparison, the Economic Affairs Division further said that net additions to the external public debt during the last three fiscal years [FY 2015-16 to FY 2017-18] were $6.82 billion, $4.77 billion and $8.64 billion, respectively. It added that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB) disbursed $541.17 million and $652.75 million, respectively during FY 2018-19 as compared to $945.69 million and $817.54 million during FY 2017-18. "A slowdown in disbursement from development partners during the outgoing fiscal year was mainly due to a period of political transition in the country," the press release said.