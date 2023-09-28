Pakistan: PML-N and PTI Leaders Exchange Slaps And Kicks On Live TV During Heated Debate; Watch Video

Pakistan's television news programs frequently offer content that can be both amusing and peculiar, often catching the attention of viewers in India. However, this time, an unprecedented incident unfolded as leaders from opposing political parties engaged in a heated brawl live on television. The confrontation escalated to physical violence, with both participants resorting to physical altercations and hurling choicest of abuses.

Fight breaks out after PML-N leader abused Imran Khan

The physical altercation unfolded between Senator Afnan Ullah Khan, representing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a prominent figure associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), all of which occurred during a broadcast of Javed Chaudhry's Express News talk show.

The altercation erupted when Afnan Ullah abused former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the broadcast.

In a fit of anger, Marwat reportedly delivered a slap to Afnan Ullah Khan after the latter abused his imprisoned leader. Following this, the PML-N Senator allegedly subdued the PTI lawyer, pinning him to the ground, and proceeded to kick and punch him until the crew intervened.

Watch video here:

یہ لٹا کر شدید پھینٹیں پروگرام کیا گیا ہے سیاست میں برداشت ہوتی ہے پی ٹی آئی کسی اور ہی دنیا میں جی رہی ہے اب اگلے لٹا کر مارتے ہیں مارتے بھی ہیں گنتے بھی نہیں ۔۔ pic.twitter.com/0xM76yjnQA — Faisal Ranjha (@ranjha001) September 28, 2023

Video viral in India

The video of the fight has gone viral in India, with people sharing the video and laughing over it.

Sharing the video, journalist Rabinder Singh Robin wrote, "Watch Live Show Clash: Imran Khan's lawyer, Sher Azal, and PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah engage in a heated exchange."

Watch Live Show Clash: Imran Khan's lawyer, Sher Azal, and PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah engage in a heated exchange. 🔥 #PakistanPolitics #LiveTVClash" pic.twitter.com/CNUGCEK0YQ — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) September 28, 2023

ANI editor Smita Prakash, reacting to the video, said, "It always ends with South Asia’s favorite abuse. Pakistan TV."

It always ends with South Asia’s favorite abuse. Pakistan TV. https://t.co/EVNfSvegyj — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) September 28, 2023

