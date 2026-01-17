 'Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Said I Saved At Least 10 Million People': US President Donald Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Said I Saved At Least 10 Million People': US President Donald Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

'Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Said I Saved At Least 10 Million People': US President Donald Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

US President Donald Trump again claimed he stopped a war between India and Pakistan, saying Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for saving 10 million lives, as he pitches for a Nobel Peace Prize. India has rejected any third-party role, stating the May 10 ceasefire followed Operation Sindoor and was initiated by Pakistan’s DGMO after the Pahalgam terror attack.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | X @StateDept

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) reiterated his claim of having stopped a war between India and Pakistan, while also saying that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for saving at least 10 million lives.

He made the remarks at the renaming of Southern Boulevard to Donald J Trump Boulevard.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

"In a year, we made eight peace deals and ended the war in Gaza. We have peace in the Middle East...We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting, two nuclear nations...The Pakistani Prime Minister said Donald Trump saved at least 10 million people, and it was amazing," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena-UBT Clinches Victory In Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Stronghold, Thane Ward
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena-UBT Clinches Victory In Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Stronghold, Thane Ward
Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation
Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation
'Please Stop Associating My Name With Talwiinder': Model Sony Kaur Denies Being Singer's Ex-Girlfriend Amid Rumours Of Him Dating Disha Patani
'Please Stop Associating My Name With Talwiinder': Model Sony Kaur Denies Being Singer's Ex-Girlfriend Amid Rumours Of Him Dating Disha Patani
Why Is 2016 Suddenly Trending? Kareena, Alia, Ananya & Other Bollywood Stars Are Obsessed With This Viral Trend!
Why Is 2016 Suddenly Trending? Kareena, Alia, Ananya & Other Bollywood Stars Are Obsessed With This Viral Trend!
Read Also
US President Donald Trump Unveils 'Board Of Peace' To Oversee Phase 2 Of Gaza Peace Plan
article-image

Trump has made similar claims many times since May 10 last year, stating that it was his pressure that led to peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours as he makes his pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Following the much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump, almost two weeks after US strikes on Caracas, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado on Thursday said that she had presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump at the White House, describing the gesture as recognition for his support for Venezuelan freedom and democratic efforts.

President Trump also acknowledged Machado's gesture, calling it "a wonderful gesture of mutual respect" in a post on Truth Social and thanked her for the medal.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Warns Of Tariffs On Countries That 'Don't Go Along' His Greenland Plan
article-image

However, according to statements from the Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Norwegian Nobel Institute, once a Nobel Prize is awarded, it cannot be withdrawn, shared, or passed on to another individual, and the decision is permanent and remains in effect indefinitely As Trump continuous claims continue, it is worth noting that India has consistently denied any third-party involvement, maintaining that peace was brokered directly between the two countries following India's launch of Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan. The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people back in April 2025.

According to Indian officials, it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who contacted his Indian counterpart on May 10 to request an end to hostilities. The ceasefire was then agreed upon.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation
Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation
'Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Said I Saved At Least 10 Million People': US President Donald Trump...
'Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Said I Saved At Least 10 Million People': US President Donald Trump...
US President Donald Trump Unveils 'Board Of Peace' To Oversee Phase 2 Of Gaza Peace Plan
US President Donald Trump Unveils 'Board Of Peace' To Oversee Phase 2 Of Gaza Peace Plan
'Very Risky & Scary': Maria Corina Machado Recounts Harrowing Escape From Venezuela
'Very Risky & Scary': Maria Corina Machado Recounts Harrowing Escape From Venezuela
Georgia Accident Video: 7-Car Terrifying Crash In Fort Oglethorpe After 82-Year-Old Woman Allegedly...
Georgia Accident Video: 7-Car Terrifying Crash In Fort Oglethorpe After 82-Year-Old Woman Allegedly...