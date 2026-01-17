US President Donald Trump Unveils 'Board Of Peace' To Oversee Phase 2 Of Gaza Peace Plan

US President Donald Trump | File Photo

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has unveiled the list of people appointed to the "Board of Peace" to oversee phase two of his 20-Point Peace Plan to end the Gaza conflict.

The name includes US State Secretary Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House said in a statement.

CEO of Apollo Global Management, Marc Rowan, and US Deputy National Security Adviser, Robert Gabriel, are also on the list.

"Executive Board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation," The White House said.

President Trump, who is the Chairman of the Board of Peace, has appointed Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisors, charged with leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the Board's mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution.

Additionally, Nickolay Mladenov, an Executive Board member, will serve as the High Representative for Gaza and act as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) NCAG is a vital step forward in implementing Phase Two of his Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict--a 20-point roadmap for lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region, White House said.

The NCAG will be led by Ali Sha'ath, a widely respected technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilisation of daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term, self-sustaining governance, as per the statement.

Additionally, to establish security, preserve peace, and establish a durable terror-free environment, Major General Jasper Jeffers has been appointed Commander of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), where he will lead security operations, support comprehensive demilitarisation, and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials, the White House said.

The announcement also named members of the Gaza Executive Board. Blair, Kushner and Witkoff were also named to the Gaza Executive board, along with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al Thawadi and others.

The announcement comes just days after Witkoff announced the launch of the second phase of the US-brokered plan to end Israel's war on Gaza.

