Pakistan PM Sharif Says US-Iran Peace Deal Likely In 24 Hours, Electronic Signing Ceremony Expected Sunday | AI

Islamabad, Jun 13: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a US-Iran peace deal could be finalised within the next 24 hours, as Islamabad indicated that an electronic signing ceremony was expected on Sunday, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough after months of conflict and negotiations.

The indication came in a statement issued on Saturday by the Foreign Office after a telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

"They welcomed the US-Iran negotiations in their final stage, with the electronic signing ceremony scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday), and expressed the hope that this important development will contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region," it said.

However, there was no immediate confirmation from the White House or Iranian authorities regarding the reported timeline.

The Saudi foreign minister appreciated Pakistan's "consistent and sustained efforts" in support of mediation and dialogue throughout the process, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed the forthcoming Regional Four Foreign Ministers (R-4) meeting, scheduled to be held in Egypt later this month.

"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week," Sharif said in a post on X.

We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week.



We would like to thank United States of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2026

He thanked the United States and Iran for their "ongoing commitment" during the negotiations and expressed appreciation for support from countries in the region.

"We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," he said in the post in which he tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Trump later shared a screen grab of Sharif’s post on Truth Social, but did not share any details.

Sharif's remarks came a day after he said the US and Iran had agreed on the text of a peace deal and that Pakistan was working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps.

"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he had said on Friday.

Earlier, Araghchi had suggested progress in the negotiations, saying the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer".

"Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi said in a social media post, without providing further details.

Iranian officials have indicated that an agreement is close, but have also said the memorandum of understanding remains under review.

Trump said on Friday that the United States was close to signing a deal with Iran to wind down the conflict and that a memorandum of understanding could be signed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vance cautioned against what he described as "a lot of fake information" circulating about a potential deal.

"The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting," Vance said in a social media post.

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He said on Friday economic benefits for Iran would depend on it fulfilling its obligations under the proposed arrangement. "This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace," Vance said, while urging caution over unconfirmed media reports and anonymous social media claims.

The conflict, which began on February 28, has rattled global markets, tested regional alliances and intensified diplomatic efforts to secure a negotiated settlement.

Sharif on Saturday also spoke with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during which he expressed appreciation for Qatar's "strong and steadfast support" for Pakistan's peace efforts and said a peace deal was "ready for signatures by the relevant parties very shortly", according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office.

The statement said the Qatari leader praised Pakistan's role in advancing diplomatic efforts. Both leaders expressed hope that the initiative would contribute to lasting peace in the region and agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days, it said.

On the other hand, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had separate phone calls with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Egypt Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Dar discussed with the four leaders the progress in the ongoing US-Iran engagement, with all sides expressing hope that the diplomatic efforts would contribute to "lasting peace and stability in the region", according to social media posts by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran negotiations, facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran and hosting diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

Days after a fragile ceasefire was established in April, Islamabad hosted the first round of peace talks. It was attended by senior officials from both sides but they failed to clinch a deal.

Sharif's recent remarks underscore revived diplomatic efforts surrounding the peace talks.

The negotiations have focused on Iran's nuclear programme, the fate of its stockpile of enriched uranium, US sanctions relief and arrangements for reopening and securing the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest push for a peace deal comes amid renewed tensions - a flare-up that has heightened concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the region.

Earlier this week, three merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members were struck in separate US military actions off the Oman coast, with three Indian seafarers killed in one such incident.

India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks, the second time in a week, and told him that American military's "lethal and deadly" strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are "unacceptable" and they undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)