US President Donald Trump To Meet PM Modi At G7 Summit In France On Wednesday Amid Trade Tariffs And Indian Mariners' Death Concerns | X @PTI_News

Washington, Jun 13: US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in France on Wednesday, local media reported quoting US officials.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since February last year in Washington and comes against the backdrop of concerns over the death of Indian mariners on commercial ships targeted by the US navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting between Trump and Modi will also be the first face-to-face interaction since the India-US relationship hit a rough patch after Operation Sindoor and Washington’s decision to impose heavy tariffs on New Delhi.

The two leaders have had a couple of phone calls and also agreed on a framework for an interim bilateral trade deal in February, which is being negotiated.

US media outlet Politico said Trump will meet the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Than and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, in addition to working sessions with G7 allies, Trump will also have a bilateral with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Trump embarks on the visit to France for the G-7 Summit on Monday morning.

Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, followed by the official greeting and a working dinner.

The US president will address a number of issues of “shared importance” with allies, including “economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal immigration, and artificial intelligence”.

Modi on Saturday left for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the G7 Summit and hold discussions with world leaders on a range of bilateral and global issues.

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