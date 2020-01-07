Pakistan PM Imran Khan launches app to control drug abuse

"The most vulnerable section of our society - our children - are being exposed to drugs, when they don't have the maturity to deal with the issue."

According to a description of the app, 'Zindagi' features a "complete collection of drug awareness, drug prevention and treatment, rehabs locations, success stories and supportive community to help and meditate drug victims".

It is available on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store. On the occasion, a book to create awareness about drugs was also launched.

Khan emphasised the need to introduce the book in all schools to increase knowledge and awareness about the issue. According to UN figures, some 8.9 million people in Pakistan were reported to be drug users.