Umar Khalid slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan at anti-CAA meet

Mumbai: Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Varsha Gaikwad and JNU leader Umar Khalid were among those to grace the 'Virodhi Chhatra Parishad against CAA & NRC', organised by 'Chhatra Bharati' students organisation, at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Churchgate here on Sunday.

Though NCP, Shiv Sena leaders, Rohit Pawar and Aditya Thackeray, were invited for the event, they gave it a miss.

Umar Khalid, who began his speech by condemning attack on Sikhs in Pakistan's Gurudwara, also slammed Imran Khan: “I saw Imran Khan's Twitter handle in which he posted fake videos about treatment to minorites in India. I think Mr Khan should worry about his own minorities. Indian Muslims are capable of handling their own problems”.

Opposing CAA, he said "it is completely against the principles and ideals this nation stood for. I don't want India to become another Pakistan." Khalid said “State government of Maharashtra needs to clarify its position on CAA. CM Uddhav Thackeray should clarify his stand.”

Varsha Gaikwad, cabinet minister, asked, “Why isn't the Central government talking about unemployment and economic slowdown? Demonetisation and GST have destroyed the nation,” she said. “How will Adivasis and tribal people from remote areas bring proof and documents to prove their citizenship?” she asked.

Sadiya Shaikh, a student of Rizvi College, said she was threatened by the college that if she attends anti-CAA protests, she'll be rusticated. However, she braved the threat. Attacking Modi government, she said:

“Despite having a huge women population in India, there are only 2-3 women ministers in Modi's cabinet, that too those who say ‘amen’ to his policies blindly.” Referring to NRC-CAA, she said:

“NRC and CAA are distractions. The government wants to divert people from actual issues.” Speaking about the students, she said: “No one can stop students from speaking on politics”.