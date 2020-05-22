Pakistan P8303 PIA Plane Crash: 10 deadliest plane crashes that shocked the world

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 98 people onboard crashed in a residential area in Karachi near the city's Jinnah International Airport on Friday, an official of the flag carrier said, but did not confirm any casualties.

The crash took place in the city's Model Colony area, reports Dawn news. PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight A-320 was carrying 90 passengers and eight crew members. The A320 Airbus was flying from Lahore to Karachi.

Here’s a look at some of the deadliest aviation accidents in world history.

1. Turkish Airlines Flight 981, March 3, 1974. Fatalities: 346

A plane of the Turkish Airlines carrying 335 passengers and 11 crew members crashed in the Ermenonville Forest north of Paris, after taking off from Orly Airport, in Paris. According to reports the crash was a result of the cargo door incorrectly secured, which opened and broke off causing an explosive decompression.

2. Tenerife airport disaster, March 27, 1977. Fatalities: 583

This wasn’t a plane crash but an accident that occurred on ground. Two Boeing 747 passenger jets collided on the runway at Los Rodeos Airport on the Spanish island of Tenerife. The collision resulted in 583 deaths, and is considered as the deadliest airport disaster in aviation history.

3. American Airlines Flight 191, May 25 1979. Fatalities: 272

American Airlines Flight 191 was a passenger flight that crashed into the ground while taking off from the runway. All 258 passengers and 13 crew on board were killed, along with two people on the ground.

4. Saudia Flight 163, August 19, 1980. Fatalities: 301

Saudia Flight 163 was a passenger flight that caught fire after takeoff from Riyadh International Airport (now the Riyadh Air Base). All 287 passengers and 14 crew on board died from smoke inhalation after the aircraft made a successful emergency landing.