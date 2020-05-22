Pakistan International Airlines PK 8303 with at least 90 passengers crashes near Karachi airport: How big is an A320 Airbus?

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK 8303 from Lahore to Karachi crashed near Karachi Airport on Friday.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the crash and added that the plane -- an A320 Airbus -- was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members, reported Pakistan's Dawn.

Reportedly, the plane had taken off at Lahore and crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir during its approach to the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

How big is an A320 Airbus?

The A320 airbus has the capacity to carry 240 passengers and it widely regarded as one of the most successful and versatile jetliner family aircraft ever.

The A320 comes in four sizes (A318, A319, A320 and A321) and it is said that the aircraft takes off or lands every 1.6 second across the world.

The A320 was launched in March 1984, first flew on 22 February 1987, and was introduced in April 1988 by Air France.