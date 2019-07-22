Pakistan: Over 150 kgs of hashish seized from former PML-N lawmaker's residence, 2 arrested

Bahawalpur: Over 150 kgs of hashish were seized from the residence of former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Fauzia Ayub Qureshi by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday.

Tayab Ayub, son of Qureshi, and his aide Adil Aslam were arrested, according to The Express Tribune. Qureshi had served as a member of the Punjab Assembly after being elected on a reserved seat for women in the 2013 general elections.

Earlier this month, PML-N Punjab's president Rana Sanaullah was arrested after a large quantity of drugs was reportedly found from his vehicle. In a separate incident, the ANF arrested two suspects after seizing 24 kgs of hashish from a vehicle transporting poultry in Multan.