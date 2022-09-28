e-Paper Get App
Pakistan: Man pretending to be patient kills Chinese national, injures 2 others

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the killing and asked the IGP to submit a detailed report on it.

An attacker, pretending to be a dental patient, has killed one Chinese citizen and injured two others inside a dental clinic in the Saddar area of Pakistan’s Karachi, a police official confirmed. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the killing and asked the IGP to submit a detailed report on it.

SSP South Asad Raza told reporters that the attacker, pretending to be a patient, attacked three of them in a dental clinic. The police have identified them as 25-year-old RonilD Raimond Chaw, 72-year-old Margrade and 74-year-old Richard and have confirmed that all of them were Chinese people.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that a man with bullet wounds was brought dead to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital. She said that the two injured, a man and a woman, were taken to the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre in a critical injured state. The doctor, however, claimed that the condition of both the injured foreigners was critical since they had got wounds in their abdomen.

According to the official statement and spokesperson, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the killing and asked for a detailed report from the Karachi Additional IGP. The minister also ordered the immediate arrest of the attackers and observed that such incidents will not be tolerated.

In Pakistan, Chinese nationals have been targeted for a while. Previously, three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s (KU) Confucius Institute, in April.

