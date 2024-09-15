 Pakistan: Karachi Airport Reports New Suspected Mpox Case; Passenger Isolated In Sindh
Pakistan: Karachi Airport Reports New Suspected Mpox Case; Passenger Isolated In Sindh

According to the details, a traveller who arrived on a PIA flight from Jeddah had symptoms that resembled monkeypox. The traveller was taken away to a government-run isolation ward in Sindh for additional assessment and care.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Monkeypox representative image | PTI

Karachi: The authorities at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport have reported another suspected case of monkeypox on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a traveller who arrived on a PIA flight from Jeddah had symptoms that resembled monkeypox. The traveller was taken away to a government-run isolation ward in Sindh for additional assessment and care.

Earlier this week, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan reported a fifth case of monkeypox.

The 33-year-old victim was a resident of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, citing an official.

The official stated that upon the citizen's September 7 return to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, the Khyber Teaching Hospital confirmed that he had monkeypox.

According to Qasim Ali Shah, the patient has been placed in isolation at his Lower Dir home.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) sent an urgent alert about an unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox that was hitting several countries amid the growing number of cases of the Mpox virus.

