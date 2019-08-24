Pakistan journalists to march on LoC today

Muzaffarabad: More than four hundred journalists from different parts of Pakistan have arrived here to take part in a "symbolic march" towards the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

The march organised by the Central Union of Journalists (CUJ), a regional body, was for the ongoing Kashmir issue that arose after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also divided the state into two Union Territories.

The rally will leave Muzaffarabad on Saturday morning for Chakothi, 58 km from Muzaffarabad. "What has compounded our worries is the unparalleled communication blockade that has sealed all sources of information," said Abdul Hakim Kashmiri, an office-bearer of the CUJ.

"This situation compelled us to do something to draw the attention of the world community in general, and media fraternity in particular," he told Dawn news.