Pakistan: Islamabad HC To Hear Former PM Imran Khan's Petition Against Potential Military Trial Today

Imran Khan | AFP

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's petition seeking to stop his potential handover to the military for a trial in connection with the May 9 riots cases, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The IHC's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's plea today. The high court has fixed the hearing of Imran Khan's plea despite the IHC registrar's office raising multiple objections to it.

About The Plea

Imran Khan had filed the plea under Article 199 of the Constitution on September 3 amid speculations about Pakistan's former PM's trial in a military court, according to Geo News report.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar's statements had fuelled the speculations regarding the PTI founder's potential military trial.

Statement Of Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Earlier this week, Khawaja Asif, while speaking to a private news channel, said that it was becoming clearer day by day that Imran Khan will face a military trial based on "evidence against him."

Speaking on a Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath in August, had also claimed that PTI founder's trial will be open if it is held in a military court.

However, he had ruled out the possibility of an "open trial" of military personnel after Imran Khan called for an open trial of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid who was taken into custody by the military over alleged abuse of power and the Army Act violation in August.

Azam Nazeer Tarar had also signalled that the Punjab government would decide to refer Imran Khan's case to a military court if it found it necessary, Geo News cited The News for quoting him. He made the remarks in an informal talk with media persons on August 29.

Objections Raised By The Islamabad High Court Registrar's Office

IHC registrar's office had raised multiple objections after Imran Khan filed the plea in court. The objections raised by the registrar's office of the court said that the plea did not mention any specific first information report (FIR) nor any documentation or order was attached to the petition and how a petition be filed in a high court while the matter of military trials is sub judice in the Supreme Court.

About An Important Verdict In Connection With The May 9 Riots

In December 2023, the Supreme Court, in a 5:1 majority verdict, suspended its October 23, 2023, order, wherein it declared civilian trials in multiple courts null and void in connection with the May 9 riots, Geo News reported.

The decision was announced on intra-court appeals filed by the federal and provincial governments and the defence ministry against the apex court's verdict announced by the then Justice Ijazul Ahsan-led bench earlier that year. In the order announced on December 13, the military trials would be conditioned on the apex court's final verdict on the intra-court pleas.