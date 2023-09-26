 Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Judicial Remand In Cipher Case Extended By Another 14 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Imran Khan’s Judicial Remand In Cipher Case Extended By Another 14 Days

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Judicial Remand In Cipher Case Extended By Another 14 Days

It is the third time that Khan, 70, has been sent to jail on remand. The previous 14-day remand ended today.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. | PTI

Islamabad, September 26: A Pakistan special court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former prime minister Imran Khan for another 14 days in the Cipher case, blighting the chances of his early release. Khan, also the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested last month after a case was filed against him for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country’s embassy in Washington last year in March.

It is the third time that Khan, 70, has been sent to jail on remand. The previous 14-day remand ended today. The special court judge Abual Hasnat Zulqernain conducted hearings in the District Jail Attock, where Khan has been detained since August 5 after his arrest following conviction in the Toshakhana case.

The court ordered to keep him in judicial custody until October 10

After the hearing, the court ordered to keep him in judicial custody until October 10 to complete the probe. The court also extended the remand of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the same period. Qureshi has also been accused under the same law.

Though the Islamabad High Court on Monday ordered authorities to shift Khan to the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi the directive was not implemented. Earlier, the authorities were allowed to conduct hearings of the case in the jail due to security concerns.

Read Also
Pakistan: Imran Khan Sent To Judicial Remand Till September 13 in Cipher Case
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Judicial Remand In Cipher Case Extended By Another 14 Days

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Judicial Remand In Cipher Case Extended By Another 14 Days

6 People, 2 Vehicles Involved In Killing Of Khalistani Extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar In Canada:...

6 People, 2 Vehicles Involved In Killing Of Khalistani Extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar In Canada:...

Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Hockey Team Defeats Singapore 16-1 (Check Pics)

Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Hockey Team Defeats Singapore 16-1 (Check Pics)

Canada: Khalistan Supporters Hold Protest Outside Indian Consulate In Vancouver, Hit PM Modi's...

Canada: Khalistan Supporters Hold Protest Outside Indian Consulate In Vancouver, Hit PM Modi's...

Canada Asks Its Citizens In India To 'Stay Vigilant And Exercise Caution' Amid Escalating Tensions

Canada Asks Its Citizens In India To 'Stay Vigilant And Exercise Caution' Amid Escalating Tensions