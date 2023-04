Akash Ram, marketing head of Bol News | Twitter

A Hindu man in Pakistan, working as a marketing head of leading news channel in the country, was abducted from outside his residence, stated reports.

Akash Ram, the marketing head of Bol News, was abducted in wee hours of Tuesday. According to reports, he was taken away in a silver vehicle which was often seen outside media organisation's headquarters in Karachi.

He was reportedly kidnapped with security guard and two other servants.



This is breaking news, further details awaited