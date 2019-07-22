Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi: We haven't come to US with begging bowl

Washington: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is accompanying the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan on a state visit to the US, has said that they have not come to Washington with a begging bowl. "We have not come with any demands for aid. We're here because PM Imran Khan wants to share with President Trump, the roadmap of Naya Pakistan," said Qureshi while addressing the gathering of the Pakistani diaspora at Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Naya Waqt newspaper reported.

The Minister said that many Pakistani Prime Ministers have visited the US in the past, but this is the first PM in history "who didn't charter a Boeing 777 and took a commercial flight. Who chose to stay at Pakistan House rather than at an expensive hotel". He called the crowd at the Capital One Arena in Washington "electric" and added that "this is history in the making". "Never has any Pakistani leader been given such a warm reception by Pakistani community on US visit," said Qureshi.

Baloch activists disrupt Pakistan PM's speech in US

Washington: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was left red-faced while addressing a gathering at a community event in US when pro-Balochistan activists started raising slogans, demanding an end to human rights violations. Speaking at Washington's Capital One Arena on Sunday, Khan said that a 'Naya Pakistan' was being created in front of people's eyes. "People ask where is 'Naya Pakistan', it is being created in front of your eyes," The Dawn quoted him as saying. While Pakistanis cheered their Prime Minister, a group of Balochistan activists disrupted his speech and raised slogans seeking justice for the region and an end to the human rights abuses there.