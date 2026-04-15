Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Heads To Iran With US Message Ahead Of 2nd Round Of Talks: Reports

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir | File Pic

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir is reportedly on a visit to Iran with a senior delegation to deliver a US message to the Iranian leadership and coordinate a possible second round of direct talks, likely to be held soon in Islamabad. This comes days after the first round of direct negotiations between the United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement.

According to reports, the delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, security institutions, and technical experts, reflecting the multidimensional nature of the approach.

What message is the Army chief carrying?

The details of the message have not been revealed yet. However, whatever message Army Chief Asim Munir is carrying for the Iranian leadership is going to focus on the situation in West Asia following the US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran.

According to reports, it is likely to concern the resumption of talks between Iran and the United States to reach a consensus and ensure peace after a seven-week-long conflict.

Details on the First and Second Rounds of Negotiations

Pakistan acted as a mediator between Iran and the United States, bringing them together in Islamabad to negotiate and reach an agreement aimed at ensuring peace in the West Asia region following weeks of tension.

Read Also President Trump Rules Out Ceasefire Extension, Pushes For Permanent Deal With Iran

In the first round of direct negotiations, the American side was led by Vice President JD Vance, while the 71-member Iranian delegation was led by Speaker Mohammad Baqir Ghalibaf. Both delegations consisted of top officials.

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After hours of negotiations, the talks reached a stalemate on Sunday, April 12, with US Vice President Vance stating that no agreement had been reached with Iran. He added that the failure to reach a consensus was worse news for Iran than for the United States.

President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, April 14, said the talks could resume “over the next two days” following the failure to reach an agreement during the first round of negotiations. Speaking to the New York Post, Trump confirmed that the venue would remain the same - Pakistan.

“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there,” he said of Islamabad. “It’s more likely - you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job.”

“He’s fantastic, and therefore it’s more likely that we go back there,” he added. “Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it?” the president asked.