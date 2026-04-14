President Donald Trump Says US-Iran Talks May Resume In 'Next 2 Days' In Pakistan

US President Donald Trump | File Photo

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that negotiations could resume "over the next two days", days after the US-Iran talks failed to reach an agreement in Islamabad. Speaking to the New York Post, Trump confirmed that the venue is going to remain the same - Pakistan.

As reported by the New York Post, in a phone interview, President Donald Trump said that discussions were "happening, but a little bit slow" before indicating that the second round of direct negotiations to end the seven-week war would take place somewhere in Europe, before dialling back half an hour later with an update.

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there," he said of Islamabad. "It’s more likely - you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job."

"He’s fantastic, and therefore it’s more likely that we go back there," he added. “Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it?" the President asked.

This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.