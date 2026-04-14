PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold 40-Minute Call After Failed US–Iran Talks In Islamabad | X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 40-minute phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, marking their first interaction since the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Details Of Discussion Unclear

While the exact agenda of the call has not been officially disclosed, the conversation comes at a crucial time in global diplomacy.

During the call, Modi told Trump, “People of India love you,” NDTV reported

Stalled US–Iran Talks

The call follows nearly 21 hours of direct negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad on Sunday, which ended without a breakthrough.

The lack of agreement has raised fresh uncertainty over the already fragile two-week ceasefire between the two sides.

Ceasefire Under Pressure

With tensions persisting and talks failing to deliver a resolution, the situation remains delicate. Diplomatic engagements like the Modi–Trump call are being closely watched for any signals on future international coordination.