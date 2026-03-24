West Asia War: Donald Trump Dials PM Modi, Speaks On Importance Of Keeping Strait Of Hormuz Open

PTI

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation. Both leaders discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia and the importance of keeping the strategic shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz, open.

The development was confirmed by US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on X. Taking to X, he said, "President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open."

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Their conversation is crucial as it comes at a time when Donald Trump has raised hopes that the US-Israel-Iran war could be winding down. Trump said on Monday that his government was holding “productive” talks with Tehran; and he also extended, by five days, his deadline on striking power plants if Iran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials have claimed that Trump had backed down “following Iran’s firm warning", but there were mixed signals from Tehran on whether talks were actually going on.

The Strait of Hormuz is located between Iran and Oman and is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Significant global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through it every day. Meanwhile, the US-Israel-Iran war entered day Day 25 on Tuesday.