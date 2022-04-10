Pakistan: After Imran's exit, Shehbaz Sharif to become new PM

The joint Opposition in Pakistan - a rainbow of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties named Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif as joint candidate. Shehbaz Sharif, the former Chief Minister of Punjab province and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, has been nominated to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, after the ouster of Imran Khan.

After he was nominated by the opposition, Sharif tweeted,"Special thanks to media, civil society, lawyers, my Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Khalid Maqbool, Khalid Magsi, Mosin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Amir Haider Hoti & leaders & workers of all political parties for standing up for the Constitution!"

The younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the 70-year-old is leading the opposition's attempt to topple the government led by Imran Khan, who was dismissed Sunday as Pakistan prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament following weeks of political turmoil.

Shehbaz, unlike Nawaz Sharif, enjoys amicable relations with Pakistan's military, which traditionally controls foreign and defence policy in the nation of 22 crore people.

He said in an interview last week that good ties with the US were critical for Pakistan for better or for worse, in contrast to Khan's antagonistic relationship with Washington.

Shehbaz was imprisoned following a military coup in Pakistan in 1999 and exiled to Saudi Arabia. He returned to the country in 2007. Shehbaz entered the national scene when he became the chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party after Nawaz Sharif was found guilty in 2017 on charges of concealing assets related to the Panama Papers revelations.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 02:28 PM IST